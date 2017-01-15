Congress to gherao RBI office on January 18

Alleging that the Reserve Bank of India had “failed to do its constitutional duty at the time of demonetisation,” the Delhi Congress committee will gherao the bank on January 18. In the second phase of the “Jan Vedna” campaign, the state unit of the party has demanded that the cash withdrawal limits be scrapped and that the government do away with transaction charges for cashless payments.

All India Congress Committee co-ordinator Raghubir Kadiyan Saturday said the second phase of the campaign will be held from January 12 to February 20 across the country, including the capital. “Jan Vedna Panchayats will be organised in all 280 blocks in Delhi,” he said.