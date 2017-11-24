Congress slams AAP on education

At a time when AAP is banking on its performance in the education sector to fuel its national electoral ambitions, the Congress Thursday said not only were children leaving Delhi government schools but the number of them clearing final exams has also fallen.

Releasing a report titled ‘Reality of Delhi government education: An expose’, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken said, “In the past two years, about 98,000 children left Delhi government schools while private ones gained 1.42 lakh of them.”

Citing the report compiled by accessing data from documents and websites of CBSE and the Delhi government, Maken said that in the last year of Congress regime in Delhi, in 2013-14, the number of students in Delhi government schools who passed Class XII was 1.47 lakh.

This number declined to 1.17 lakh (2016) and further to 1.09 lakh in 2017 under the AAP government, Maken said. He also hit out at AAP for making “false” claims in the education sector.

