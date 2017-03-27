Congress presents roadmap to make Delhi ‘most beautiful’

Congress leaders at Constitution Club, Sunday. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha Congress leaders at Constitution Club, Sunday. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

The Congress Sunday released its roadmap to make Delhi the “cleanest and most beautiful” city in the world. The draft, titled ‘Clean Delhi, Breathe Delhi — a draft roadmap for total sanitation solutions’, is the second in a series of vision documents which the Delhi Congress is presenting for public consultations.

“If the party wins, it will make the municipal corporations self-reliant in two years and develop Delhi as the cleanest and most beautiful city in the world,” Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said. The top priority after winning the MCD polls, Maken said, will be payment of dues, including Rs 1,563 crore arrears to sanitation workers and regularisation of temporary staff.

Attacking both the BJP and the AAP, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said over 60,000 sanitation workers were not paid salaries on time even as the ruling BJP at the centre is promoting Swachh Bharat, and Delhi is ruled by the AAP, which has the ‘broom’ as its symbol.

As per its draft roadmap, the Congress plans to launch an awareness campaign to ensure 100 per cent segregation of waste, implementation of solid waste management rules, and setting up of ‘mini compost plants’ in residential areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now