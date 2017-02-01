Congress only true opposition, Ajay Maken tells cadre

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo)

In the first meeting with Congress cadres ahead of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, party state chief Ajay Maken urged workers to remind people that the Congress had been the “only true opposition” in the state for years.

“We have fought against the AAP government in the state and the BJP at the Centre without a single seat in the Assembly, strongly taking up issues that affected the people. Delhi is fed up with the 10-year misrule by the BJP in the three MCDs and the two-year misrule by the AAP government, as development has come to a standstill,” Maken said.

Encouraged by the five-seat victory in the civic bypolls of 2016, Maken applauded the cadres for helping the party recover from a mere 9 per cent vote share in the Assembly elections of 2015. The next step, according to the party chief, is to consolidate this and work towards “recapturing the MCDs from the BJP and helping the party resurge in Delhi.”

Releasing a “chargesheet” against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maken attacked the CM for allegedly being mired in corruption.

“People are now looking at the Congress as the only party that can provide effective governance, since both the BJP and the AAP have let the people of Delhi down with false, unfulfilled promises,” he told party workers

The Block Congress Committee convention, at the Mavlankar Hall on Tuesday, was also attended by district presidents, the party’s Assembly and district observers, senior leaders and councillors.

The general elections to the 272 wards of the MCD are likely to be held in April.