Congress Delhi unit turns to top brass to help solve financial crises

IN A bid to position itself as a “the only party with workable solutions to the issues of Delhi” and as a “positive alternative”, the Congress is roping in its senior leaders P Chidambaram and Jyotiraditya Scindia to prepare a draft blueprint for the financial recovery of Delhi’s civic bodies. In his capacity as the former Urban Development Minister, party chief Ajay Maken will also present a working paper at an event scheduled to be held on March 6, a day ahead of the party’s mega event at Ramlila Maidan, where party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address party workers.

Party workers have been urged to mast the Congress flag at their respective premises and also publicise the event through posters and hoardings in their respective areas. Dedicated teams have also been formed to target people from different areas, including urban, unauthorised colonies, villages, and slums. Additionally, block and district Congress committees have been tasked with holding area-wise meeting to make the rally on March 7 an “unprecedented success.” The party expects to have more than one lakh people in attendance.

Since the beginning of 2016, North and East corporations have been battling an acute financial crisis, struggling to pay salaries to its employees. The Congress has identified four core areas where its campaign for the MCD elections will be focused. These are — primary health, primary education, waste management and financial management.

Maken has stated on several occasions that the municipal body of the national capital, booming with commercial activity should not have to go to the state or the Centre “with a begging bowl.”

Over the past one year, the Delhi unit of the party has worked to make its comeback in the capital since it is down to zero members in the legislative assembly. This, it hopes to achieve by winning the upcoming general elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, likely to be held in April.

The party is also riding on its success in the civic bypolls held last year, where it won five out of 13 wards. Maken, in a meeting with party workers, stated that the people of Delhi have become wary of the constant tussle between the AAP and the BJP and the residents of the city “want to bring back Congress to deliver governance, rather than having constant bickering that AAP & BJP have showcased in last two years.” Maken added that instead of progressing, Delhi “has gone in reverse mode.”