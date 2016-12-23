Jung resigns: Congress asks if there is deal between Modi and Kejriwal

L-G Najeeb Jung. L-G Najeeb Jung.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit Thursday said that L-G Najeeb Jung’s resignation is a matter between him and the government, but added that his relations with her government were always pleasant. Jung was appointed L-G during the last year of Dikshit’s tenure as Delhi CM.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken termed Jung’s move as an “unceremonious exit”. Maken said the Centre should explain the reasons behind his resignation.

“We want to know whether there was any deal between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal that resulted in the sudden resignation of Jung as he is apparently under pressure,” Maken said.

Maken claimed this was the first time that an L-G of Delhi has had to leave in “such a manner”. He said the Congress will hit the streets and protest if an “RSS-connected or supported person” is appointed L-G of Delhi.

Maken pointed out Vijay Kapoor served as L-G of Delhi for six years, B L Joshi remained in the position for three years before he was promoted as Governor, and Tejinder Khanna served as L-G for over six years.

“Jung had completed only three years before his unceremonious exit,” Maken said.

“We want to know whether the Centre is trying to bring in an RSS functionary as L-G of Delhi. The Congress party will oppose the politicisation of the post of L-G,” Maken said.