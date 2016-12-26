Congress’ 9-point agenda a fraud with people: AAP

Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday termed the 9-point agenda announced by Congress’ Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh as a “bundle of lies and fraud with the people” of the state.

AAP state unit convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi claimed the same promises were made by Singh before 2002 elections but he did exactly opposite after winning the polls. The people of state no more trust him, he added.

Ghuggi said Singh is making fake promise of providing government job to every family but his record as CM Punjab says that he was the one who banned the government recruitments in state.

“Amarinder took charge in March 2002 and on April 24, 2002 he chaired a meeting of his cabinet to direct recruitment agencies to stop the process. The orders to stay even the promotions and abolish promotions were also issued by none other than Amarinder,” he claimed.

“It is so funny that Amarinder is talking about eradicating drugs from Punjab in 4 weeks. The same Amarinder saved Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia from CBI enquiry in drug paddling case going against the will of whole party,” he added.

The AAP leader criticised Singh for “lying” on the issue of separate department for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

“Congress was in power for 10 years at the Centre, but Amarinder did not utter a single word, how can we trust him now?” said Ghuggi, adding that he “betrayed” the farmers of Punjab by stopping free electricity to them. He also slammed the Congress leader over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.