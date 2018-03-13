Congestion charges could be a reality in the capital, says LG Anil Baijal

The city had 31 lakh registered cars in May 2017. The city had 31 lakh registered cars in May 2017.

Delhi is likely to become the first city in India to have a congestion cess on certain stretches in the capital, L-G Anil Baijal said on Monday. “What we are looking at is the possibility of roads that need to be made one-way. This is also the first time we are looking at congestion charges in Delhi,” he said.

Baijal said the government was not looking to “prematurely jump into the matter” but was exploring alternatives. “Certain roads get clogged in a certain period. This is a matter of field study. But what we are exploring is to have an ERP (electronic road pricing) — you have a tag and when you enter these roads, you automatically get charged from the amount you paid for the ERP.”

This, he said, is a work in progress. Officials said that after discussions with stakeholders, such as the three municipal corporations and the Union Urban Affairs Ministry, the L-G has zeroed in on different stretches where congestion tax could be imposed in a bid to ease traffic and check pollution. These include the corridor between Aurobindo Marg and Andheria More, Nehru Place flyover and Modi Mills flyover, areas around Hauz Khas Metro station on the Outer Ring Road, the ITO intersection, and parts of Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, Mathura Road and Pusa Road, officials said.

Baijal added, “We already have a parking policy for the city. It is almost ready and I am hopeful that it will soon be implemented. But decisions such as this need community involvement as well. They have to be worked out by local bodies of citizens, which areas need decongesting.” He stressed that these decisions had to take place in a “transparent” manner.

The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd has been asked to carry out a feasibility study of these corridors, said officials. The number of cars registered in the city as of May 2017 was 31 lakh — the highest in the country — with a density of 93 cars per km of road, said officials.

