Congress hopes Lovely’s return will help bolster lineup for bypolls

Former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely back in its fold, the Delhi Congress now hopes to field a host of former heavyweights if 20 seats go to bypolls in the capital — a fallout of the disqualification of 20 MLAs by the Election Commission.

Lovely’s exit last year was marked by dissent in the party, with the Congress old guard — including many loyal to former chief minister Sheila Dikshit — alleging that they had been sidelined. Dikshit, too, claimed Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken had not consulted her about the development.

According to sources, apart from Lovely, the party is likely to give a ticket to former minister A K Walia, who had alleged corruption in handing out tickets during last year’s MCD polls. Former MP Mahabal Mishra (Dwarka) is also likely to contest, said sources, adding that former speaker Yoganand Shastri (Mehrauli) and former parliamentary secretary to Dikshit Prahlad Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk) are also possible contenders, sources said.

Although Lovely maintained that “ideological differences” motivated him to leave the BJP, sources said it was conveyed to him by the Congress that he would be given a ticket if bypolls take place. Moreover, with the sealing drive leading to increasing anger against the BJP-led civic bodies, Lovely felt it best to go back to his old party, sources said.

In the BJP, Lovely was isolated and virtually “invisible”, sources said. Consider this: on Saturday, his Facebook page shared a photograph with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a 14-minute video of the press conference. The last post before that was on April 25 last year, the MCD polling day, where he listed the news channels where he eventually lashed out at the Congress. Since then, he had not posted any developments with the BJP.

A source close to Lovely said, “He was given some responsibilities after joining the BJP. He was asked to look at different Congress leaders, who were unhappy with the existing leadership and would be willing to join the BJP.”

Lovely was also asked to help strengthen the BJP’s position in east Delhi, a traditional Congress stronghold which had voted for AAP since 2013. “But he was not very successful in making headway. The existing BJP leaders in east and northeast Delhi were also not happy with him being around,” a source said.

Leader of opposition, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, said his departure would have “no impact” on the party. “Congress has lost its base, the people of Delhi and the country are not ready to believe them.”

The last straw for Lovely, sources said, was the rising resentment among traders — dominant in his constituency, Gandhi Nagar — towards the BJP as a result of the sealing drive. Eventually, last week, he reached out to Maken, with Dikshit being kept updated on the developments.

