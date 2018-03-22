Condolence meeting for AIIMS doctors

Dr Harshad Wankhede (34), Yashpreet Singh (25) and Himbala (25) died in an accident on the express Yamuna highway. (File) Dr Harshad Wankhede (34), Yashpreet Singh (25) and Himbala (25) died in an accident on the express Yamuna highway. (File)

The AIIMS Wednesday held a condolence meeting in memory of the three doctors who died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday. The meeting, in memory of Dr Harshad Wankhede (34), Yashpreet Singh (25) and Himbala (25) who were posted as resident doctors at the Emergency Medicine department, saw close to 100 students, faculty members and resident doctors in attendance.

“It is an extremely shocking incident and a big loss to their families, this institute and the nation,” said Dr YK Gupta, Head of the Pharmacology department. He said the four other doctors, injured in the incident, were showing signs of improvement. A resident doctor said, “As a doctor, I am used to being confronted with death. But, when it happened to my friends, I could not take it.”

