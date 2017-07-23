Concert to bring echo of Darjeeling to capital

FILE PHOTO: GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling (Source: PTI, file) FILE PHOTO: GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling (Source: PTI, file)

Delhi-based musician Bipul Chhetri, who grew up in the hilly haven of Kalimpong and is remembered for his maiden album, Sketches of Darjeeling, hasn’t slept well for the last few days. “Darjeeling is burning. The loss of innocent lives in the beautiful hills of North Bengal — the place I grew up and understood music — is unnerving and painful,” says Chhetri, referring to the Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling and other areas.

The conflict, says Chhetri, could only be negotiated through music. For this, he has joined forces with other bands such as rock and roll outfit Parikrama, fusion duo Shadow and Light, blues band Blu and indie-acoustic duo Chayan and Smiti to present “An Awareness Concert Highlighting Human Rights Violations in Darjeeling” at The Qila in Mehrauli on Sunday.

“… Music is a really strong force and can help raise awareness for people away from the situation. It’s our way of telling them what’s going on, and that it needs to change. This can only be brought about through the language that everyone understands…,” says Chhetri, who will croon folk tunes in Nepali.

