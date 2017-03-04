Computer-based driving test in Delhi soon

Applicants of Learning Driving License at a centre in Punjab. (Representational image. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Applicants of Learning Driving License at a centre in Punjab. (Representational image. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Soon Delhiites will have to take computer-based driving test to get a driver’s licence, a move that aims to bring an end to human interface and eradicate alleged corruption from the regional transport offices. Transport Minister Satyendar Jain said that he has directed the (transport) department to work on the idea so that there is no human interface at the RTOs. The move is intended to eradicate alleged corruption from the regional transport offices (RTO).

“In Delhi, all driving test should be through computer so that there is no human interface at the RTOs. I have directed transport department to work on it,” Jain said while addressing a gathering.

However, the minister did not divulge details, but said that while sitting in a car, computer will automatically judge applicant’s driving skills during the test.

In India, there is a centre where such test is conducted, he also said.

Earlier this month, Jain had said that the Delhi government was mulling to authorise education institutes to issue learner’s driving licences to students by conducting the test online.

“Planning to authorise educational institutions to issue Learner’s Driving licence to the students following online test. Give suggestions for reforms(sic),” Jain had tweeted on February 16.