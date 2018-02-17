Compulsory attendance row: Delhi HC asks students not to ‘obstruct’ JNU staff

JNUSU had gheraoed the administrative block on Thursday JNUSU had gheraoed the administrative block on Thursday

The Delhi High Court Friday asked students of Jawaharlal Nehru University not to “obstruct” the Vice-Chancellor and other staff from entering the administrative block. On Thursday, the JNU Students’ Union had gheraoed the Administrative Block over the issue of compulsory attendance, and allegedly stopped two rectors from leaving the premises till night. Meanwhile, Additional DCP (southwest) Monika Bhardwaj said an FIR has been registered in the incident against JNUSU office-bearers. “We have registered a case under IPC sections 323 and 341 at Vasant Kunj (north) police station,” she said.

JNU moved the court Friday, stating that the protest was hampering day-to-day functioning, including disbursal of salaries. Justice V K Rao said the interim order would be in force for the next three days, starting Saturday. He said JNU could request police assistance to maintain law and order. However, the judge said the university “should not preclude” the students from peacefully protesting at the Sabarmati lawn — an alternative area of protest.

The court issued notices to JNUSU and sought their response by February 20 on the university’s plea, which claimed that they violated the HC’s 2017 order — restricting protests within 100 metres of the administrative block. Responding to the court order, JNUSU president Geeta Kumari said a council meeting would be held to determine the future course of action.

Stating that the strike would continue, Kumari said: “We did not gherao the administrators on Thursday or prevent any administrative official from leaving the admin block. Students only gathered peacefully, demanding that the V-C meet them and address their concerns instead of ‘shooting’ arbitrary rules and disciplinary notices at them. The protest was called after the JNU V-C arbitrarily called off a scheduled meeting of the Academic Council. No attempt was made to stop the Rector, or any other administrators or teachers, from coming and going in and out.” The JNUTA, in its general body meeting on Friday, passed a resolution to withdraw the 75% attendance norm and asked the V-C to convene the AC meeting. They have planned a protest if their demands are not met.

