Complaint by NGO: Police open probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal, relative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Five days after receiving a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law and a government official, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has launched a preliminary enquiry (PE) into allegations of forgery, cheating and fraud in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines by the Public Works Department.

Sources said the PE was initiated after permission was granted by Additional Commissioner of Police Arun Kampani. No FIR has been lodged in the matter.

Watch What Else Is making News

Last week, the EOW had received a complaint from one Kislay Pandey, a lawyer, on behalf of the NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO).

Sharma has accused Kejriwal; his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, the proprietor of a construction company, and a government official who used to be posted as an executive engineer in the PWD of fraud, forgery, corruption and cheating to defraud the government exchequer to the tune of over Rs 10 crore.

The NGO, which claims to monitor public works, also alleged that fake bills and invoices had been submitted to the PWD. The complainant alleged that there were documents that showed no material was actually purchased to complete the works.

Government officials said the allegations were “baseless”.

PWD officials said Bansal had been a contractor with the PWD for a long time and his association with the department was “just like any other contractor’s”.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court reserved for next week its order on a criminal complaint seeking an FIR against the CM, Bansal and the government official.