Complaint against Delhi BJP leaders

A complaint has been lodged by the office of the West Bengal Resident Commis- sioner after CM Mamata Banerjee sought action against Delhi BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa and Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who were protesting against Kejriwal during his meeting with Baner- jee on Wednesday.

However, no FIR has been filed on the complaint yet. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said, “No FIR has been registered yet. We are investigating the matter before taking any legal action.”

