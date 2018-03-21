Complainants played Holi with him last month: Atul Johri counsel

Atul Johri (File) Atul Johri (File)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to JNU professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight students. The counsel for the accused, R K Wadhwa, submitted that Johri had issued emails dated 27.2.2018 to students pursuing PhD under him who were allegedly falling shorts of attendance or had taken excess leave. “The present FIR registered against him is a counterblast to the aforesaid action taken by him to reinforce UGC guidelines for attendance of research scholars,” said his counsel Wadhwa.

He alleged that details in the FIRs are not covered within the ambit of IPC Section 354, and attract only 354A — a bailable offence. He submitted that the allegations are “vague, non-specific” and motivated. He also produced two photographs in court. “In one of the photographs, birthday celebrations of the wife of the accused have been captured on February 6 this year, with the students, some of whom are complainants.

In the another photograph, accused is celebrating Holi Milan on February 28 with students, including the complainants. If the accused were subject to molestation and sexual harassment, why is that they are seen with him… the allegations date to the year 2013-2015. What stopped them to lodge a complaint then… and now they are seen together in pictures in festivals, parties,” Wadhwa submitted in court.

The additional public prosecutor opposed the bail on the ground that a fresh complaint had been received at Vasant Kunj police station, forwarded by the president of JNUSU, citing safety concerns, particularly for female scholars.

Granting bail, the court said, “… no sufficient reasons has been furnished justifying his custodial interrogation. Statement of the complainants under CrPC section 164 has already been recorded, having no scope of inducement or tampering of evidence…”

However, drama ensued during the filing of surety and bail bonds. There were eight bail orders for eight FIRs, and it was required for the accused to bring eight persons submitting Rs 30,000 each. However, only three could be arranged — all family members. The judge then said, “This means that you were not ready for the bail… I cannot allow this.” Later, the counsel informed the court that five lawyers will give the surety.

