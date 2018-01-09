Common mobility card launched in Delhi, to be used in both bus & metro

The launch of the card has made Delhi the first city in the country to have such a service. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) The launch of the card has made Delhi the first city in the country to have such a service. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Stuck in red tape for eight years, 250 buses in Delhi have started accepting common mobility cards. The same card that is used in Delhi Metro can now be used in these buses as well. According to transport department officials, the pilot programme will be extended to all 6,000 buses in the city by April.

The launch of the card has made Delhi the first city in the country to have such a service. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It’s a big step in the transport sector… it will facilitate seamless travel of people.”

For now, Delhi Metro cards can be used in these buses, and can be bought from Metro stations, officials said, adding that the cards will be made available at all ISBTs, railway stations and tourist information centres under the Delhi tourism department soon.

The project was first envisaged in 2010 under the Sheila Dikshit government. But it failed to take off despite several attempts. In 2012, the Delhi Metro had announced that it would introduce a common card for the Metro and Metro feeder buses. However, sources said the plan did not work and was shelved.

In November last year, the Union Urban Development Ministry had announced that it would take steps to integrate public transport systems in metropolitan cities across the country for seamless travel.

