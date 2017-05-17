Coming soon: LED screens to discourage drunk driving

Police Diary Police Diary

As you walk out of the city’s restaurants, pubs and bars, there is a high chance you will soon be greeted with messages that advice you to not drink and drive, follow traffic rules and to be cautious of online cheating and fraud. The Delhi Police plans to set up LED screens in 40 prominent locations in the city where the footfall is high. These screens will play small video clips, short films, and messages from the Delhi Police.

The prominent places that have been marked for the initiative include Connaught Place, KG Marg, Nehru Place and Saket – the areas filled with restaurants and pubs. Initially, the clips will be displayed from the peak hours in the evening till late into the night, and, if required, the timing may be extended, said sources.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told The Indian Express that on an average, two lakh people visit these restaurants, bars and pubs every month. “Visitors at theses places are often socially active and they may help us spread these messages from the Delhi Police,” said Verma.

The force has made a dozen video clips on online fraud, women empowerment, traffic rules and other motivational videos to make people aware of such crimes. There are almost a dozen mobile apps, including the one-touch Delphi Police app Himmat for women in distress. Sources said the process of downloading these Apps will also be displayed in the LED screens.

“The police have approached pub and restaurant owners and civic agencies for completing formalities of installing these LED screens,” said a source. Police said the process of installation have already been started and the Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will launch the service for the people. As of now, some of the clips that will be shown on these screens are being shown on television and are being broadcast on radio.

The initiative will help in spreading the Delhi Police message in a more effective manner, said Verma.

