Coming soon: Baithaks at monuments to absorb capital’s rich history

Conservation work underway at Talkatora Garden. The first baithak will be held here on March 31 at 8 am. (Express photo) Conservation work underway at Talkatora Garden. The first baithak will be held here on March 31 at 8 am. (Express photo)

In collaboration with the Delhi government, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is bringing heritage baithaks to the capital — a time to sit and absorb the cultural milieu that dots the city.

With “History of Mughal Gardens” as the theme, the first one is being held at Talkatora Garden on March 31 at 8 am. It will be led by INTACH-Delhi convener Dr Swapna Liddle.

“During heritage walks, we realised that sometimes a monument is really far away and the walk is over in 30 minutes. It’s not feasible, but these monuments are worth seeing. A walk should ideally include at least a few monuments but that’s not always the case, and that’s where a baithak comes in,” Liddle said.

To be held once a month and free of cost, INTACH will pick a new venue and theme every time, and different historians will hold the baithaks.

Talkatora Garden is now known most for the stadium inside, but little is known about who built it. (Express photo) Talkatora Garden is now known most for the stadium inside, but little is known about who built it. (Express photo)

“Emphasis will be on lesser-known monuments spread across Delhi that don’t even figure on walkers’ maps, such as Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, which is a 14th century hunting lodge, and Bawana Zail, which is a colonial-era administrative unit,” she added.

Talkatora Garden, for instance, is now known most for the stadium inside, but little is known about who built it. Although, it’s known to be a Mughal-era garden, built by Mohammad Shah Rangeela, who ruled between 1719-1748; it’s also believed to have been planned by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, who ruled over Delhi in the 14th century.

It was here that the Marathas defeated the Mughals in the Battle of Delhi in 1737, and where filmmaker Sai Paranjpye shot the 1981 romantic-comedy Chashme Buddoor. “We are also conserving an embankment at Talkatora Garden and would discuss our conservation process at the baithak,” Kanika Dawar, project coordinator, INTACH-Delhi, said.

It was a month ago that INTACH-Delhi sent a proposal about the baithaks to the Delhi government. Another reason that prompted this idea was to include those who usually get left behind at walks – the elderly and people with disabilities.

“I tried this baithak formula before at Roshanara Bagh, where we did presentations… I asked my parents, who are in their late 70s, to join in. Everyone interested in understanding heritage can’t always do the long walk, so this will include that group too,” Liddle said.

Once the project takes off, INTACH will also introduce baithaks in Hindi. The Trust will also encourage residents living around the area to participate. “It gives us an opportunity to reach out to local communities and make them understand why conserving these monuments is important,” Liddle said.

