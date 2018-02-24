Colleague assaulted, Delhi government teachers protest

Teachers’ association members also met the DoE director, who assured them of better security. (Express photo) Teachers’ association members also met the DoE director, who assured them of better security. (Express photo)

A day after a teacher was beaten up by parents of a student, government school teachers staged demonstrations in their schools condemning the attack and demanding better security. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said four people involved in the incident have been arrested. “The fifth accused, who is a juvenile, has been apprehended. They have been charged under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) and 454 (trespass),” he said.

The incident in question took place at Narela’s Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No 1, after a Class VIII student was found missing. The child’s parents and those in the neighbourhood gathered at the school and allegedly assaulted the teacher. “The girl’s parents claimed that they had dropped her at the school gate. However, she was not found in the classroom. The school informed the parents, who got agitated and attacked security guards. In the process, teachers also got hurt. This is a grave cause of concern,” said Ashok Kumar Gupta, a teacher and member of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA). The girl, however, came to school the next day.

At the outer Delhi school, meanwhile, the situation remained tense, with classes being disrupted for a while. The Directorate of Education (DoE) increased security on the premises and police personnel were deployed. GSTA members also met DoE Director Saumya Gupta, who assured them of better security and said the accused have been arrested.

“Two more security guards have been deployed at the school. The director said similar measures will be taken in other schools,” Sant Ram, a teacher at a government school in Karol Bagh, said. Teachers have been demanding better security ever since a teacher was murdered by a student at a Nangloi school in 2016. A few more incidents of teachers being beaten up by parents and students have also been reported. Supporting their counterparts and wearing black armbands, teachers at Rohini’s Sarvodaya Vidyalaya held a meeting and demanded that Education Minister Manish Sisodia condemn such attacks on teachers.

