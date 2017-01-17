Cold, windy morning in national capital

People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters) People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters)

The residents of the national capital today woke up to a cold and windy morning with the minimum temperature settling at six degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity level recorded at 8.30 AM was 97 per cent.

Watch What Else Is Making News

An official of the department said that at Safdarjung observatory, visibility was recorded at 400 metres while the same recorded at Palam was 200 metres at 8.30 AM.

Although train traffic was affected due to weather, flight operation was normal at IGI Airport as there was no dense fog in the capital.

“27 trains were running late by several hours while seven had to be rescheduled. Three trains were cancelled,” a Railway official said.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.

“The skies will remain clear and maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degree Celsius,” he also said

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperature recorded were 19.1 degrees Celsius and 8.9 degrees Celsius.