Cold morning in Delhi on Friday

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.8 degrees Celsius. The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 300 metres and 400 metres respectively at 5.30 am. It further dipped to 200 metres and 150 metres respectively at 7.30 am but settled at 400 metres at 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

While air traffic remained normal, rail traffic was affected. According to a senior railway official, 42 trains are running late by several hours while four were rescheduled. Humidity was recorded at 94 per cent Friday morning.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius.