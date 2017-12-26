Cold day in Delhi, fog affects train service

At least 10 north-bound trains were cancelled, while several others arrived late. (Source: ANI photo) At least 10 north-bound trains were cancelled, while several others arrived late. (Source: ANI photo)

It was a cold morning in the national capital with the mercury settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius even as a thick smog reduced visibility in the city leading to delay of several trains.

An official of the MeT Department said that at 8.30 am, the visibility recorded was 300 m at Safdarjung Observatory.

At 6 am, 10 trains stood cancelled, 30 were delayed and six others were rescheduled due to poor visibility, according to a Northern Railway spokesperson.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level in the morning was 94 per cent, the MeT official said.

The Palam weather station recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.3, Ridge 7.6 and Ayanagar 9 degrees Celsius, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for tomorrow with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are expected to settle at 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 22.8 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

