Cocaine racket busted with arrest of US woman

With the arrest of a 30-year-old woman from the US, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday claimed to have busted an international drug cartel trying to deliver a consignment of cocaine to Goa. Earlier this month, the NCB had recovered three consignments of cocaine which were supposed to be sent to Goa for the party season in December-end.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Zonal Unit of the NCB said that they arrested the woman, identified as Stephanie Caprio Policarpio, from a hotel in Paharganj a day earlier and recovered 1.9 kg of fine quality cocaine, kept in 28 separate packets, from her possession. “The raid was conducted at her hotel room where she was staying for the last couple of days on the basis of a tip-off,” NCB Deputy Director General (Operations) Rajender Pal Singh said.

Singh said, “During questioning, she said that she was an American citizen and was travelling from São Paulo in Brazil to New Delhi via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. She said that she had gone to São Paulo from Chicago a few days ago. There, she met a man named Joseph. She said that he gave the parcel to her and asked her to hand it over to his associate in New Delhi. We have also learnt that she has been to various countries such as Spain, Switzerland, Uganda and Brazil since February 2017.”

This year, the NCB’s Delhi unit has seized 26.34 kg of cocaine and arrested 24 persons, including 22 foreign nationals. Singh said that the route usually taken for trafficking cocaine to Delhi is from Sao Paolo through either Addis Ababa or Dubai, but of late, Kochi has emerged as a ‘transit hub’.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App