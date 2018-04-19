CM Kejriwal seeks meeting video, NDMC members object

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Members and officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are locked in battle with Chief Minister and NDMC member, Arvind Kejriwal, with the latter asking officials to provide a video recording of a council meeting held in February.

In a letter to the NDMC chairperson, Kejriwal said, “Refusal to provide recordings of the meeting to the presiding officer (me) on such flimsy ground raises doubts about the intentions of the secretary and chairman.” The letter was written after Kejriwal was denied the video recording after members objected to the request.

Citing the NDMC rules, Kejriwal said recordings of the meetings are available to members of the council free of cost and to the general public on payment of certain charges. In response, chairperson Naresh Kumar said since other members had objected to sharing the recording, the matter should be discussed in the next meeting and a final decision taken after that.

Sources, however, said Kejriwal has asked for the recording to refer to a point in the minutes of the meeting. “The proposal to make contractual employees permanent was discussed at the meeting and the CM wanted to refer to some points made by other members, which were missing in the minutes,” said an official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App