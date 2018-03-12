CM Arvind kejriwal calls all-party meet on sealing

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday called an all-party meeting on the sealing crisis, and urged parties to rise above political affiliations to resolve the issue. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken accepted the invitation for the meeting, slated for Tuesday at Kejriwal’s home, while the BJP remained non-committal.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has threatened to go on a hunger strike from March 31 if sealing is not halted, said the situation in Delhi was “frightening” due to the drive. He said he intends to arrive at a “political consensus” over possible solutions to the issue. In separate letters to Maken and Tiwari, the CM stressed on the need to set aside political differences in the interest of Delhi’s traders reeling under the impact of sealing.

Maken said he would attend the meeting with solutions. The BJP said it was yet to arrive at any decision, as its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari is abroad as part of a Presidential delegation. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “Why is the CM not moving the SC to halt the drive? Why is he not meeting the monitoring committee?”

