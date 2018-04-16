CM Arvind Kejriwal by her side, Maliwal says police trying to stop her fast

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged that police were trying to “force” her out using fake health reports. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged that police were trying to “force” her out using fake health reports. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

With CM Arvind Kejriwal by her side on the third day of her hunger strike, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged that police were trying to “force” her out using fake health reports. She added that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could implement demonetisation in a single night, then he could ensure a “system for women’s safety”.

Kejriwal said, “I am not here to support her cause. I am here because I am a father, a husband and a son. Most importantly, as Delhi CM, I am always concerned for women’s safety.” Maliwal alleged that police attempted to stop her protest Sunday evening. “First, police asked us to clear the space. Now, the DCP has come with his entire force and a fake doctor’s report, saying there is threat to my health…. They are not letting me consult a private doctor,” she tweeted.

Asking why the PM was “afraid” of the protest, she wrote, “The amount of worry that is being expended on me, if half of that was spent by (Narendra) Modi on women, then there would have been no need to protest.” She maintained that she would not break her fast until a proper system is put in place to prevent such crimes.

