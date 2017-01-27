Cloudy sky, light rains likely today in Delhi

A day after heavy showers lashed Delhi, the city woke up to a minimum of 13.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season’s average. The Met office has forecast a generally cloudy sky today with the possibility of light rain. The city received 30.3mm rain over the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius. It had dropped 4 degrees below normal to settle at 18 degrees yesterday.

A weather official said another spell of cold wave was unlikely as the region will be hit by another western disturbance.

It is an atmospheric phenomenon that brings in moisture-laden winds and cloud cover while preventing incursion of cold winds.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.