Presents Latest News

Clear, pleasant morning in Delhi

The minimum temperature dipped due to rainfall in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said a MeT department official. The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent at 8.30 AM, he said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2018 10:25 am
Delhi pleasant morning, pleasant morning Delhi, Delhi weather, Delhi pleasant weather, delhi news, indian express, indian express news The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius (File)

It was a clear and pleasant morning in the city Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature dipped due to rainfall in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said a MeT department official. The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent at 8.30 AM, he said. Weatherman has forecast a clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 31: Latest News