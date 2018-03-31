Clear, pleasant morning in Delhi

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius (File) The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius (File)

It was a clear and pleasant morning in the city Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature dipped due to rainfall in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said a MeT department official. The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent at 8.30 AM, he said. Weatherman has forecast a clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App