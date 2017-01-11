‘Cleaning has started, normalcy in 3 days’

EDMC commissioner Mohanjeet Singh talks to Indian Express about the sanitation strike.

When will the ground situation improve?

We have assured unions we are transferring salaries into their workers’ accounts. Some unions agreed, others have objections. Cleaning operations have started. Last night, 58 trucks…picked up 1,400 metric tons of garbage and today 28 trucks have been engaged… Things should be back to normal in three days.

What is your demand from the state government?

We have requested for a special package of Rs 331 crore. We need Rs 441 crore but are trying to put together Rs 100 crore with our revenue. With this, we can pay our employees till February… With trifurcation, there was lopsided distribution of assets…

This is the fifth strike in two years. What is the permanent solution to this matter?

Implementation of recommendations of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission is the only solution. That gives us about Rs 1,700 crore extra and with the Rs 800 crore that we generate, we will be in a good position.

Has this been discussed in meetings with government?

This has been discussed but the matter is sub-judice and we have to wait for the court to decide on this. We are in touch with the chief secretary, principal secretary urban development and the chief minister’s office as well.