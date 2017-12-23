Class XII student held for assaulting teacher of govt school in Sagarpur

A Class XII student of a government school in Sagarpur was arrested on Friday after he allegedly assaulted his Economics teacher in school. According to police, the 19-year-old boy was upset as the teacher had scolded him for “consuming drugs” during a school trip a few days earlier.

DCP (Dwarka) Milind Dumbere said a case has been registered against the student. “The boy assaulted his teacher and also broke his spectacles. We have arrested the boy,” he said.

The incident took place at Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) No 2, Sagarpur, when the teacher, Suresh Chand Yadav, was taking a class in the presence of the Deputy Director Education (Zone) and the principal. In his complaint to police, principal, Dharam Raj Meena, said, “At 1.20 pm, the boy went to the commerce section where Yadav was teaching and punched his face many times. Yadav’s eye was swollen and his spectacles got damaged. Kindly lodge an FIR and take necessary action against him.”

Yadav told The Indian Express that the student had threatened him earlier as well. “Two days ago, we had gone for a tour to Nehru Park and National Science Centre. Some teachers complained that the boy was taking drugs and I scolded him. He threatened me on Friday, saying, ‘Agar mera naam kaata, toh baahar dekh lunga’. Later in the day, he walked into my class with a group of four-five students and hurled an object at me. I received injuries to my eye,” he said.

While Yadav said the student has been removed from the school, the principal could not be reached for a comment. Atishi Marlena, advisor to the Education Minister, said that the school has expelled the student.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers’ Association, said, “Such incidents are a result of neglect on the government’s part… If no immediate action is taken, a state-wide protest will be organised.”

