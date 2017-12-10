Class VIII dropout blew lid off fake board that duped 20,000 across India

A Class VIII dropout from a government school in Geeta Colony, Poonam Sharma did not qualify for a desk job at a private company. So, she worked at a small eatery, earning Rs 6,000 a month. Then one day, Poonam suddenly made the leap from being a Class VIII dropout to a Class X pass.

She was handed three envelopes with a Class X passing certificate, her photographs and name — all she had to do was take them and keep quiet. “The man who sold me the certificates promised to provide me a Class XII passing certificate in two weeks. I went straight to the police,” Poonam told The Sunday Express.

Poonam, who approached police on September 11, said she wanted to finish school as she did not qualify for any job. She was trying to get herself enrolled in a private tuition class when she met Parshant Solanki, who worked at the ‘Board of Higher Education, Delhi’. The board was a pan-India con network, operating in multiple states — forging marksheets and claiming that over 250 schools were affiliated to it.

Poonam was a key source for police as the entire racket was unearthed with Solanki’s arrest. At first, though, police didn’t take her seriously. “I did not know this was a big racket duping thousands of people. I just knew that this was wrong and selling fake certificates would have disastrous consequences. Police kept saying it wasn’t their case and I kept insisting that they look into it,” she said.

Sitting inside her one-room apartment, Poonam said she dropped out of school after her father died. “My younger sister got married. I did not marry as my mother would have no one to look after her. I hunted for jobs in Laxmi Nagar and Karol Bagh but never got any reply,” she said.

With her salary going into the Rs 3,000 rent and her mother’s medicines, she decided to join a coaching centre that could help her get admission into a school. A friend referred her to Solanki. “He asked me to meet him at Karkardooma Metro station with my photographs and documents. I thought he would help me with admissions. Instead, he took the documents and handed me forged certificates three weeks later. I was upset as I had paid him Rs 5,500, of which Rs 4,000 was borrowed,” she said.

With the Delhi Police now investigating the racket, Poonam said she is hesitant to study again. “I fear someone will try to cheat me like the last time. Plus I fear that I might be harassed because of my complaint,” she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App