Class IX student killed as kidnapping plot goes haywire in Ghaziabad: Cops

Police said the accused, including a minor, bashed in the boy’s skull after their plan to kidnap him for ransom fell apart. (Representational image) Police said the accused, including a minor, bashed in the boy’s skull after their plan to kidnap him for ransom fell apart. (Representational image)

A Class IX student from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad was found murdered in Greater Noida on Friday, four days after he went missing. Police said the accused, including a minor, bashed in the boy’s skull after their plan to kidnap him for ransom fell apart. The victim has been identified as Ayush Sharma, a Class IX student of St Francis School in Indirapuram. Police said he had been missing since April 16 and a complaint had been filed the next day. Police have arrested the two accused — Avdesh Sharma (19) and a minor.

Police said during questioning, the accused told them that they had asked for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh from Ayush’s parents. The two were friends with the boy, said police, adding that a third accused, involved in planning the crime, is on the run. An officer added, “They were friends, though the boy’s family appears to have no idea about this.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishan, said, “Initial investigation revealed that the two had spoken to the boy on his mobile phone around 1.37 pm on April 16 — the day he disappeared. On Friday, the two were brought in for questioning.”

During questioning, they revealed the location where the boy’s body had been dumped.

“Initially, the two had called the boy and asked him to get money from his father since they needed to pay off a debt. But he didn’t bring the money with him. They met in Vaishali and got into an argument, following which they hatched a plan to kidnap him and ask for ransom from his father,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the two gave the student a cold drink laced with sedatives. Once he was unconscious, they decided to take him on a motorcycle to a vacant plot in Greater Noida.

“On the way, the unconscious boy fell off the bike and hit his head. The two panicked and decided to kill him, hitting him repeatedly on the face and head with a blunt object, possibly a heavy stone,” the officer said.

SSP Krishan added, “We recovered the boy’s body, which was buried in a vacant plot in Ecotech area of Greater Noida, around 2 pm on Friday.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App