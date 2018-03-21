Class IX student found hanging at Noida home

The body of a Class IX student was found hanging at her home in Noida’s Sector 52 Tuesday. While the family alleged harassment by some teachers and low grades pushed the 15-year-old to hang herself, authorities at the east Delhi school did not respond to the allegations.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30-7 pm. “Neighbours informed police. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. We are waiting for the family to lodge a complaint, following which an FIR will be registered,” said Rajeev Kumar Singh, CO Noida 2nd, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The family claimed she had complained of being harassed by some teachers. They also claimed she had low grades in two subjects. “She had asked her father to shift her to another school… She had good grades in all subjects except science and SST,” claimed a family member.

Around 6.30 pm, the family broke open the door of her room when she did not respond to calls. “Earlier today, she had asked her father to buy her new clothes. She also spoke to a friend over the phone. She seemed fine,” the family member said.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of a residential complex in Shahdara. While police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the family has claimed foul play.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App