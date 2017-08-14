Civil services aspirant shot at in Greater Noida, dies

Prasad was rushed to Kailash Hospital where he underwent surgery. But he died on Sunday, police said. (Representational image) Prasad was rushed to Kailash Hospital where he underwent surgery. But he died on Sunday, police said. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant died of bullet injuries a day after he was shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in Greater Noida. Police suspect the men were trying to steal his car.

According to police, the victim, Tarun Prasad, was near his house in Greater Noida’s Zeta sector around 2.30 pm on Saturday when the incident took place. “He was returning home in his Ford car after attending UPSC coaching classes in Rajendra Nagar… when a group of men on three motorcycles stopped him and asked for his car keys. When Prasad opened the window and protested, they shot him in the abdomen,” an officer said.

Prasad was rushed to Kailash Hospital where he underwent surgery. But he died on Sunday, police said. “It looks like a robbery attempt gone wrong. An FIR has been lodged at Surajpur police station,” said Suniti, SP RA, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

