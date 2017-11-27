Civil defence volunteer stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur, 3 arrested

The victim, Govind The victim, Govind

Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old civil defence volunteer in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur on Saturday. Police said the victim, identified as Govind, sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest. Doctors said one of the stab wounds punctured his heart, leading to his death.

According to police, the incident took place at a JJ cluster in Lal Bagh. After being alerted through a PCR call, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to Bara Hindurao Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“After work, Govind was passing through a lane near a petrol pump when he spotted a group of men fighting with a juice vendor over payment. He intervened, and was stabbed in the process,” said Milind Dumbere, DCP (northwest). He also said, “He died an hour after he was taken to the hospital. His mother and his daughter were informed about the incident.”

Following the incident, police tracked down the three accused — identified as Satish, Sagar and Sandeep — from the locality on Saturday and arrested them.

“The three men had had a scuffle with a juice vendor in the afternoon. They returned in the evening to avenge the insult and started fighting. The juice vendor’s friends had also joined the fight. They spotted Govind walking by and asked him to help them,” Dumbere said.

“We have recovered a button-operated knife, which was used in the crime, and three mobile phones from the accused,” a police officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family soon.

