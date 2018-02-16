City pays tribute to Asma Jahangir

Pakistani human rights activist Asma Jahangir died due to brain haemorrhage on February 11. (File) Pakistani human rights activist Asma Jahangir died due to brain haemorrhage on February 11. (File)

Friends and well-wishers of Pakistani human rights activist Asma Jahangir, who died due to brain haemorrhage on February 11, gathered at a memorial at India Habitat Centre Thursday to remember her life and works. Over 100 people gathered at the centre and remembered Jahangir as “larger than life, a tremendous critic, outspoken and fearless, who always fought for the minorities”.

Among those who took part in the memorial included activist Kamla Bhasin, and Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising. Bhasin, who knew Jahangir for 33 years, “Her death is a loss for all those who love unity, human rights, inclusion and democracy.”

