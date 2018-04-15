Citizens panel to check EWS admission violations

The citizens-led committee will facilitate identification of violations in admission under the category, and refer the complaint to the appropriate government authority. (Representational Image) The citizens-led committee will facilitate identification of violations in admission under the category, and refer the complaint to the appropriate government authority. (Representational Image)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought the support of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) for admission of children under the economically weaker section/disadvantaged group (EWS/DG) category, following which the Commission has formed a citizens-led committee in each district. The citizens-led committee will facilitate identification of violations in admission under the category, and refer the complaint to the appropriate government authority. For now, from the 12 education districts, people who have been actively working in the field of education have been selected.

All violations and complaints related to Right to Education Act, 2009, Section 12 (1) (c ), will be addressed by the commission by virtue of the powers under Article (31) (C ) of the Act. Further Article 32 of the Act makes DCPCR an appellate authority to deal with matters related to violations of the Act. In a circular, issued on April 5, the DCPCR said that the citizens’ committee in the district will be the “eyes and ears” of the Commission, and assist parents in completing the documentation as well as assist the Commission in monitoring redressal of grievances.

“The idea was to pick someone from within the community who understands the problems and helps those seeking admission. The lower order problems like what documents need to be submitted, the complaints of entry to school will be addressed by the members of the committee. They have no financial or administrative power, it is just to make the process seamless,” said Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member.

At present, the DoE is running two helpline numbers for parents to submit their admission-related complaints. These complaints will then be forwarded to the district-level committee. Following directions from the Delhi High Court, a state-level committee has also been formed consisting of DCPCR members, DoE officials, members of school management committees and representatives of private organisations. “This committee will look at policy level issues and complaints, and submit recommendations to the government. We also have legal experts in the committee to look into legislation, court orders from other parts of the country,” added Kundu.

The state-level committee will submit periodic reports with its recommendations to the commission and the government. The report will have to be submitted within three weeks of the final admission cycle. The term of office of the members of state-level committee will be co-terminus with the admission cycle, said officials.

