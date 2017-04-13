Cites ‘EVM manipulation’: CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks election body over Gen 1 EVMs

CM Arvind Kejriwal. CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to the State Election Commission asking it not to use the Generation 1 EVMs used in Rajasthan for the upcoming MCD polls in the capital. Questioning the SEC’s decision to procure the “obsolete and discarded” machines, Kejriwal, in a letter addressed to state election commissioner S K Srivastava, demanded that MCD elections should be conducted using only VVPAT machines and Generation 1 machines should be immediately withdrawn.

“Recent incidents of EVM manipulation from Dhaulpur show that the BJP has successfully managed to tamper the code/software of EVMs in Rajasthan because Rajasthan has BJP government and all machines are in their custody,” Kejriwal claimed in his letter.

Kejriwal’s letter to the SEC comes a month after Assembly election results in Punjab. Kejriwal had first claimed that EVMs had been tampered with after the AAP lost in Punjab despite poll pundits predicting its victory. Despite the SEC earlier saying that EVMs are tamper-proof, Kejriwal placed three demands and raised several questions in his letter to Srivastava.

Demands and replies

* Kejriwal asked the SEC if it had written to the Central Election Commission seeking to procure Generation 1 EVMs in December 2016 for conducting MCD polls. “We are really surprised that you didn’t even ask for VVPAT machines. Why? Supreme Court has categorically said that elections should be held with VVPAT machines. Then why did you not at least make an attempt to procure VVPAT machines?” he wrote.

State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava, said, “ECI has indicated to the Supreme Court that they will be able to conduct all elections via VVPAT only by 2019 since VVPATs are still under production.” Sources said the money for the production of VVPAT was released late by the Centre.

* Opposing the use of EVMs sourced from Rajasthan, Kejriwal said that there are around 13,000 polling booths in Delhi and EC keeps 10 per cent machines as standby. “Almost 15,000 EVMs are available in Delhi, therefore, you have sufficient machines in Delhi. Why are you insisting on conducting MCD elections on Rajasthan machines when it is clear that they are tampered with?” he said.

Srivastava replied: “When we had raised the demand for EVMs to conduct the civic elections, the Election Commission of India told us that we could ask CEO Delhi and Rajasthan. We received majority of the machines from CEO Delhi and some from Rajasthan.”

* Kejriwal said the SEC had gone back on its word to allow technical examination of EVMs. He said while the SEC had claimed that it had sought permission from the CEC to allow examination of the EVMs, the CEC said the SEC is an independent body and did not require permission from the CEC. Kejriwal then said the SEC’s refusal to allow state and national political parties to examine the EVMs is, therefore, “curious”.

Srivastava said, “We have no problem with any of their demands but the issue has been referred to the Election Commission of India and the ball is now in their court. We have verified the machines and before the machines are sealed, returning officers will invite candidates to check the machines and they will be checked yet again during mock polls on the day of election.”

