CISF takes over full security duty at UIDAI centre in Gurgaon

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos on Friday took over full security duties at the UIDAI centre, the repository of the Aadhaar data, in Gurgaon to protect it against a terror strike or any other threat.

CISF had been guarding the facility as a temporary duty task and the government has now regularised the deployment and granted it the status of a full unit under protection. The Unique Identification Authority of India centre is located at Manesar in Gurgaon. “A total of 159 CISF personnel have been tasked to guard the facility. The squad will be led by a deputy commandant rank officer,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said.

He said the security of the data centre is “of utmost importance as the establishment is very sensitive and confidential biometric and personal information of Indians is stored and maintained at the centre.”

“Various applications for welfare schemes of state and central government agencies and departments, banks, among others, are also stored at this centre. IT operations are a crucial aspect to run UIDAI operations. In view of various security threats, the UIDAI centre has come under the security cover of the force,” Singh said.

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security to the facility and special vehicle-borne quick reaction teams of commandos will be stationed at vantage points.

