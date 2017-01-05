CISF sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Delhi Metro station

A 28-year-old CISF sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by shooting himself with his service revolver at a Delhi Metro station, police said. The incident was reported at around 4.30 PM from Kalkaji Metro station when Sub-Inspector Bhagat Singh locked himself inside the CCTV control room and shot himself, they said.

Watch What Else Is making News

Singh, who was the shift in-charge, was shouting from the room that he would kill himself and while the staff at the station was trying to break open the door, he shot himself, police said. No suicide note has been found till now and his family claimed that they do not know what drove him to take the extreme step, police said.

Police will be scanning his call detail records and talking to his family members in detail to ascertain the reason for his alleged suicide. Senior CISF and police officers soon reached the spot and the paramilitary has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident, they said.

Singh, a resident of Agra, had joined the force in 2012, and was married with two kids, the officials said. He was staying alone in the CISF barracks near Okhla metro station. His brother, Manwari also stays in Delhi.