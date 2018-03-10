CISF says it is owed Rs 737 crore, DIAL denies

A senior official said that over Rs 750 crore security fee dues were pending with various airport operators, of which Rs 737 crore was pending with DIAL, which operated the IGI airport. A senior official said that over Rs 750 crore security fee dues were pending with various airport operators, of which Rs 737 crore was pending with DIAL, which operated the IGI airport.

With security fees amounting to about Rs 737 crore still pending, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has sought to “look into” accounts of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to find out why the dues have not been paid.



“We have suggested that we would like to look into their (DIAL’s) accounts and find out exactly how much is earned through PSF (passenger security fee) vis-a-vis deployment charges they are bound to pay (to the CISF). That is a work in progress,” CISF Additional Director General (airport sector) M A Ganapathy said on the eve of the force’s 49th raising day.

Ganapathy said the suggestion to look into the records of DIAL and resolve the long-pending issue had come from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A DIAL spokesperson said, “CISF has wrongly stated that DIAL owes Rs 737 crore to CISF. It is to be mentioned the PSF(SC) fund is maintained by DIAL in fiduciary capacity on behalf of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), GOI, which has a deficiency of Rs 508.43 crore (as on January, 2018) resulting in non-payment or delayed payment of cost of deployment (COD) bills of CISF deployed at IGI Airport under security functions reserved for GOI as per Operations, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA). CISF has also charged an interest of Rs 238.95 crore (as on January, 2018) on overdue amount under PSF(SC) which does not have approval of MoCA.”

