CISF nabs man for carrying country-made pistol in Delhi Metro

A person carrying country-made pistol was apprehended by CISF at Nehru Place Metro Station on Tuesday afternoon. A person carrying country-made pistol was apprehended by CISF at Nehru Place Metro Station on Tuesday afternoon.

A Lucknow-based man was yesterday apprehended for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag while entering a metro station here, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The incident was reported around 2:00 pm from the Nehru Place Metro Station, a CISF spokesperson said. He said an on-duty personnel detected a pistol-like object in a bag when it was being screened by the X-ray machine.

The bag belonged to a man identified as S Mishra (21), a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. A country-made pistol was seized from him, the official said.

The man was handed over to the police as he failed to furnish legal documents for possessing the weapon, he said. Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under law.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App