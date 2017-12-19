Magenta line on Christmas: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate metro stretch between Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir

The 12.64-km stretch is part of the 38.23-km Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West line under DMRC’s phase III plan. Praveen Khanna The 12.64-km stretch is part of the 38.23-km Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West line under DMRC’s phase III plan. Praveen Khanna

A portion of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line — from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir — is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. This is the first line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that will be operated using the brand-new signalling system — Communication-Based Train Control.

A DMRC official told The Indian Express that “with this signalling system, frequency of the trains will increase and the waiting period will go down to 90-100 seconds from two minutes”. In another first, Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains will ply on this route. The 12.64-km stretch is part of the 38.23-km Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West line under DMRC’s phase III plan.

The rest of the line is expected to be operational by late next year. With the line becoming functional in a week, Botanical Garden becomes the first interchange station in Noida. As per figures provided by DMRC in October this year, Botanical Garden sees a footfall of 30,000 commuters, as the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre) makes a pit-stop there. This is expected to rise to 97,780 commuters once it turns into an interchange station.

Officials said there is platform-to-platform and concourse-to-concourse connectivity between the old and the new Botanical Garden stations. Meanwhile, the swanky new trains on the Magenta Line come with digital screens and colourful seats, and the platforms are equipped with platform screen doors which function as protective barriers. Kalkaji Mandir, which is already on the Violet Line, also becomes an interchange station. It is the only underground station of the nine on the Magenta Line. Commuters travelling from Noida to south Delhi will be able to save time as they can get off at Kalkaji Mandir station instead of changing trains at Rajiv Chowk.

Nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line — Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

Following inspections on the stretch from November 13-15 this year, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) granted necessary approval for opening of the corridor. An elevated stabling yard has also been built at the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh station, which can accommodate 27 trains. The DMRC claimed that this is the first-of-its-kind elevated stabling yard in India, as trains before this have been stabled at depots.

