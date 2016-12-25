Christmas: Delhiites throng churches braving winter chill

Devotees at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church to celebrate Christmas in New Delhi on Sunday. Devotees at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church to celebrate Christmas in New Delhi on Sunday.

Christmas is being celebrated with full fervor in the national capital as thousands thronged churches and decked up cathedrals braving the winter chill. The national capital tuned to a celebratory note with the yuletide spirit with people sporting santa caps, dotting its busy market areas. People ushered in the auspicious occasion through midnight masses and resonance of carols notwithstanding low temperature levels and foggy conditions.

As bells tolled, people thronged churches — including Cathedral Church of The Redemption, Sacred Heart Cathedral and St James Church — decorated with twinkling lights for the midnight service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished people tweeting, “A merry Christmas to everyone.” People used social networking sites and applications to greet each other. The neighbourhoods of churches reverberated with traditional Christmas carols rendering the air festive, with gospel bands enthralling the merry-makers with songs like ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Oh Holy Night’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’.

Meanwhile, air quality remained “very poor” in the national capital, traffic police said.

“Prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels remained above the normal standards at most of the locations in the city,” they tweeted. Heavy traffic was reported on roads including Kalibari, Ashoka and Baba Kharak Singh Marg and other roads leading to shopping malls and popular market places.