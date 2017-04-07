Choose AAP, all your work will be done, says Kejriwal at Rajouri Garden in Delhi

Kejriwal addresses a gathering in Rajouri Garden. Amit Mehra Kejriwal addresses a gathering in Rajouri Garden. Amit Mehra

Battling charges of “gross abuse of power” as per the Shunglu Committee report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that ahead of every election, he is held up to tough scrutiny whereas other parties go scot-free.

Rallying in support of Harjeet Singh, the AAP candidate for the upcoming bypolls in Rajouri Garden and four others for the upcoming municipal polls, Kejriwal told a crowd from a slum cluster that “a vote in their favour would mean a vote for Kejriwal”.

In the run-up to the bypolls for the Rajouri Garden assembly seat that was vacated by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh so that he could contest the Assembly polls in Punjab, Kejriwal along with AAP MLAs from Punjab have launched an intensive campaign in the Sikh-dominated constituency in Delhi.

“Look at the BJP and Congress candidates and look at Harjeet Singh. Yeh behad shareef hain (He is very decent). There is nothing left to say. AAP is in the government. AAP ke candidate ko MLA banao toh saare kaam honge. Vipaksh ke teen log hain assembly mein. Unki aise bhi nahi chalti. Vipaksh ka MLA banaoge toh kaam kam honge. (If you elect an AAP candidate as MLA, all your work will be done. The Opposition has just three members and they anyway have no say. If you choose someone from the Opposition, fewer works will get done,” Kejriwal told a motley gathering of residents from the constituency’s slum as well as upscale areas.

While enumerating the achievements of his government, Kejriwal also obliquely hit out at the allegations levelled by the Opposition after the release of the Shunglu Committee report.

“Before every election, everyone gets after me. These mediaperson will scrutinise everything… Kejriwal kaun se chappal pehna hai, sweater kyun nahi pehna… but the BJP gets away with everything. Look at the corruption in MCD, the filth in the city. But no one will question them,” he said.

“Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain ke khilaaf cases hain aur inko shayad jail bhi jaana pade. But I have spoken to them and told them that even Bhagat Singh had to go to jail. But if you are doing the right thing then going to jail is an honour.”

Kejriwal put to vote his proposal for a waiver of house tax that met with an overwhelming support with a show of hands from the audience.

“The city is so unclean it is a shame. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, I was very excited and picked up the broom to join him. The PM gave MCD a lot of money but they did nothing. Jo apne neta, apne PM ki baat na sune, unhe vote mat dena (Those who do not listen to their own leader, own PM, do not vote for them),” Kejriwal said.

“Jhadu ke liye saare votes mere paas aaenge. If the MLA and councillor is from the same party they will work in tandem, all work will be done,” he concluded.

