Chinese citizen booked for allegedly insulting Tricolour

Hours after an Indian flag was allegedly torn and thrown in a dustbin, a Chinese citizen working at a mobile phone company office located in Noida’s Sector 63 was booked for allegedly insulting the Tricolour.

“An FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, has been registered against Suhahu, who is said to be a production manager. He is a Chinese citizen who works at the Oppo office in Noida. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaints filed by Indian employees of the mobile company,” said Gaurav Grover, Circle Officer, Noida 1st.

Around 7 am on Tuesday, hundreds of employees of Chinese mobile company Oppo gathered at the office, waving the Indian flag and shouting slogans. They were joined by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad who demanded strict action against Suhahu.

Protesting employees at Oppo maintained that a celebration had taken place on January 26 during which a few Indian flags had been put up in different parts of the office. While employees of the organisation claimed that CCTV footage is likely to show the accused tearing the national flag, police maintained that the investigation has not confirmed this till now.

“The complainants allege that Suhahu had torn the flag and thrown it in a dustbin on Monday evening, between 3 to 4.30 pm. However, we have not received any evidence that corroborates this. Today, the accused was not present at the office. If investigation shows that the allegations are true, action against the accused will be taken,” Grover said.

