Child rights panel seeks DoE report

TAKING SUO motu cognizance of a report published in The Indian Express, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sought a status report from the Directorate of Education (DOE) on the discrepancy in the online nursery admission form for Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged category.

The Indian Express report, published February 6, said that even though around 2 lakh residents live in Bawana’s JJ colony, the area does not find mention under the ‘sub-locality’ category in the online nursery admission form. This has led to confusion among parents, with many having to fill the form multiple times. Read full report here

In the notice, DCPCR member Anurag Kundu has said, “With the last date for filling the form approaching on February 22, this issue is concerning the residents… The commission seeks a status report examining the issue and resolving it if a discrepancy is found before February 12.”

