Child not allowed in class: Conviction of school director, principal upheld by court

Upholding the conviction of a principal and director of a private school in Dwarka, a Delhi sessions court maintained on Wednesday that the school had caused distress to a child and her parents, after they raised “queries with regard to the rationale of charging of fees prior to the date of the offence”.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Dhull held director Kavita Chandra and Romi Chawla, principal of OPG World School, guilty under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and ordered that a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each be paid by them.

He, however, set aside the two-month jail term that was previously ordered by a magistrate. They are, however, required to appear before the probation officer each month for the next six months.

The incident dates back to 2012, when the father of the girl, N Raghuram, alleged that his daughter, seven years old at the time, complained that she was not allowed to enter the classroom or eat lunch with her classmates on April 24, 2012.

Raghuram said the school authorities were getting back at him as he had asked for a break-up of the fee structure. He had already paid the fee. School authorities, however, said that the girl was given a transfer certificate after the parents asked for it but she turned up at the school despite that.

“The act of not allowing the child to sit in the classroom amounts to wilful neglect which caused unnecessary mental suffering to her, and the trauma that a child undergoes is immense — once the child goes to school and is not allowed to sit in the classroom,” the magistrate had said earlier while convicting the principal and the director.

