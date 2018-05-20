Chief Secy said he answers only to L-G, says Arvind Kejriwal

Sources said Kejriwal was questioned in the presence of two advocates. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. (File) Sources said Kejriwal was questioned in the presence of two advocates. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while being questioned by the Delhi Police on Friday, alleged that his ministers became “overexcited” after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash told them he is only “liable” to answer to L-G Anil Baijal, sources told The Indian Express. The CM also categorically stated that no one assaulted Prakash. Prakash was allegedly assaulted after being summoned for a late-night meeting at the CM’s home on February 19. Two AAP MLAs were arrested and later released on bail. Police are likely to summon Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia next as he was also present at the meeting.

Sources said Kejriwal was questioned in the presence of two advocates. “He said he and his ministers were asking Prakash about issues in ration distribution. But instead of giving a proper answer, he said he was only liable to answer to the L-G. The CM said as a result, some ministers got overexcited (uttejit), but he scolded them for that,” a source said.

“After the questioning, Kejriwal asked for a CD of the session, but Delhi Police refused and informed him that they cannot give the CD, as per CrPC section 161 (3),” police sources said.

